ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Senior Citizens Flee a Three-Story Blaze

klif.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBAP/KLIF) — A 5-alarm blaze at a Dallas senior living facility sends residents fleeing. Around 120 Dallas firefighters battled a blaze at a senior...

www.klif.com

Comments / 1

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Random Shooting in Ohatchee Leaves Suspect Shot

Ohatchee, AL – On Sunday night the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a BOLO (Be on Look Out) for a white car in the area of Grayton Rd in Ohatchee. Between 10 and 10:30 pm patrol deputies were dispatched to the same area to respond to a possible shooting in progress. Upon arrival deputies located the white vehicle still occupied by the suspected shooter. Sheriff Matthew Wade also responded to the incident and was on scene to assist deputies with securing the suspect, later identified as John Loren Pruitt, 53, of Ohatchee. Pruitt was still armed when the deputies arrived, but did not attempt to fire at law enforcement. When deputies were able to assess Pruitt, they found a serious gunshot wound to his leg. Sheriff Wade said, “It was one of the worst wounds I have seen. His leg looked like it was almost amputated.” Medics and deputies were able to get Pruitt out of the vehicle and onto a stretcher where he was transported to an awaiting Air Medivac. Pruitt was flown to UAB in very serious condition due to severe blood loss and the gunshot wound itself.
OHATCHEE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Police ID 2 people killed in Iowa nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people killed when two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Iowa nightclub over the weekend. The shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids early Sunday also injured 10 other people. Cedar Rapids police said Monday that 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were killed. Both lived in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS LA

Firefighters Knock Down Greater Alarm Blaze At Two-Story Storage Facility

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Firefighters Saturday knocked down a greater alarm fire at a two-story public storage facility in Sylmar, authorities said. The 80 firefighters dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to 12655 W. Foothill Blvd had the blaze out within 43 minutes of their arrival, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Initial reports detailed heavy fire in approximately seven units on both the first and second floors, for a total of 14 units, Stewart said. “The fire appears to have started on the first floor and extended up to the second floor and through a common void space horizontally to additional units,” she said. “A total of four units on the first floor and five units on the second floor sustained heavy fire damage. A portion of the second story floor is burned through. “The overhaul will be an extended operation due to the need to empty out the affected storage units, to ensure no smoldering materials remain,” she said. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Elderly People#Wfaa#Wbap Klif Newsroom News
Daily News

Three hospitalized as blaze rips through Bronx apartment: FDNY

Three people were fighting for life Saturday after a fire tore through their Bronx apartment, FDNY sources said. The blaze broke out in the seventh floor Erskine Place apartment at about 4:45 a.m. The apartment is inside a 24-story high rise near Earhart Lane in Pelham Gardens. Firefighters racing to the scene found a lot of clutter inside the home as they fought the blaze and rescued three ...
BRONX, NY
CBS DFW

Men die after 3 members of same family found shot in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Arlington are investigating what they believe to be a home invasion that ended with three people shot and two deaths.According to investigators, it was just after midnight on April 11 when officers were called to the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive on a report of shots fired.Once at the scene police found two people, 41-year-old Matthew Stuart and a 67-year-old woman, who had been shot 'multiple' times. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Stuart died a short time later from his injuries. The female victim was treated for non-life threatening wounds. A third...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross

Comments / 0

Community Policy