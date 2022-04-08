ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

WPD gains four new officers

By Tarmo Hannula
Cover picture for the articleWATSONVILLE—Four new officers, including two that grew up in Watsonville and graduated from Pajaro Valley High School, have recently joined the Watsonville Police Department and are in uniform and on the streets. Edgar Rivera-Aguilar, Nico DeVillires, Nancy Villicana and Mathew Morales are now in the...

