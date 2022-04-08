PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville celebrates incoming Drum Majors

One thing is for sure here in New Jersey. We don't mess around with our subs. And in particular, we don't mess around with the beloved Italian subs. And in a recent article, the 15 best Italian subs in all of America were revealed, and to pretty much no one's surprise here in the Garden State, two New Jersey sub shops made the top 15 in the U.S.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO