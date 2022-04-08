ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frozen Four 2022: Final Results, Scores, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

By Timothy Rapp
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

The first two games of the NCAA men's hockey Frozen Four were decided Thursday night, with Denver and Minnesota State advancing to Saturday night's national championship. Below, we'll break down the scores and highlights from a memorable evening on the ice. Denver def. Michigan, 3-2 (OT) The Frozen Four...

bleacherreport.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Bleacher Report

PSU QB Sean Clifford Starting NIL Agency: 'It's for the Players, by the Players'

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is focused on helping his fellow student-athletes off the field as he prepares for his sixth season with the Nittany Lions program. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Clifford launched the agency Limitless NIL, which will represent college athletes looking to make money under the NCAA's name, image and likeness legislation. There are five employees who work for the agency, and it has signed seven athletes from three different schools to this point.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sports
Bleacher Report

Former Nuggets, Blazers Center Wayne Cooper Dies at Age 65

The Denver Nuggets announced Monday night that longtime NBA center Wayne Cooper has died at the age of 65. No cause of death was provided for Cooper, who spent five of his 14 NBA seasons in Denver. Cooper also spent five seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and had stints with the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks as well.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Heat's Bam Adebayo Enters Health and Safety Protocols Ahead of NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat will be without a key starter for at least the next five days. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Sunday that Heat center Bam Adebayo has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, ruling him out through Friday. Winderman noted that Adebayo could be ready to return in time for the playoffs.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Standings After Maple Leafs, Rangers Clinch Berths

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers clinched spots in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs with wins over the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, respectively, on Saturday. The Maple Leafs defeated the Canadiens 3-2, while the Rangers defeated the Senators 5-1. Toronto is headed back to the playoffs for...
NHL
Bleacher Report

Prospects for Bears to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

Even though the Chicago Bears don't own a first-round pick in this year's draft, that doesn't mean they won't acquire some talented players who could become key starters for them down the line. The team has six selections, including a pair in the second round. The Bears have holes on...
CHICAGO, IL

