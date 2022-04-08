Edwards scores 49 as Timberwolves hold off Spurs, 127-121

In Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during a play. At the time it didn't look like anything too serious, but it cost Irving the series, which the Nets ended up losing in a neck-and-neck 7-game stretch.
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
The Los Angeles Lakers were hampered by poor roster construction this season. But they are finally putting one problem behind them. The Lakers have finally finished paying out the contract for Luol Deng. Yes, Luol Deng. During the summer of 2016, the Lakers were desperate to improve and handed out...
The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday.
Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad.
The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville.
Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season.
Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fourth straight, beating the Sacramento Kings 117-98 on Saturday night. Norman Powell added 20 points off the bench for the Clippers, who will face Minnesota on Tuesday in the play-in tournament. A victory would send Los Angeles to the postseason for the fourth straight year and a first-round matchup against Memphis. A loss to the Timberwolves would have the Clippers meeting either New Orleans or San Antonio on Friday with one more chance to make the playoffs. The winner of that game would then get the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. Davion Mitchell led Sacramento with 22 points.
DENVER (AP) — Malik Monk had a career-best 41 points and Austin Reaves set career highs with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets in what might have been Frank Vogel’s final game as coach. The Lakers were eliminated from the play-in tournament Tuesday and the Nuggets clinched a playoff spot Thursday. Denver is the sixth seed in the Western Conference and will play Golden State in the first round. Nuggets coach Michael Malone sat four of his five starters, including MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Markus Howard had a career-high 25 points and Bryn Forbes scored 24 for the Nuggets.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch has signed a multi-year contract extension. He guided the team to seventh place in the Western Conference and a play-in game berth. The Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday for a spot in the playoffs. They went 46-36 for their second-best record of the past 18 years. Finch has the second-best winning percentage by a head coach in franchise history. Terms of Finch’s deal were not disclosed. His assistants were also given contract extensions.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and barred from Canada because unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering the country. He will be ineligible to play for the Sixers in at least two games of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. Limited exemptions to the rule no longer apply to professional athletes. Thybulle says he was raised in a holistic household and only received one shot.
HOUSTON (AP) — Sebastian Ferreira scored a goal in each half to propel the Houston Dynamo to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS play. Ferreira put Houston (3-1-2) up 1-0 with a goal in the 8th minute on an assist from Fafa Picault. San Jose (0-4-2) answered with back-to-back goals by Jeremy Ebobisse just three minutes apart to take a 2-1 lead in the 28th minute. Darwin Quintero scored for Houston in the 43rd minute to knot the score at 2 at halftime. The Dynamo took the lead for good on a goal by Teenage Hadebe in the 57th minute. Ferreira added an insurance goal in the 68th minute. Tommy Thompson pulled the Earthquakes within a goal with a score in the 77th minute.
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Carly Thibault-DuDonis has been hired as women’s basketball coach at Fairfield. The 30-year-old Thibault-DuDonis replaces Joe Frager, who retired after leading the Stags to a 25-7 record and the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in his 15th season. She spent the past four seasons as an assistant under Lindsay Whalen at Minnesota, where she also was the recruiting coordinator. She was previously on staffs at Mississippi State, Florida State and Eastern Michigan. Thibault-DuDonis is the daughter of Mike Thibault, the coach and general manager of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.
Brandon Murray has chosen to transfer to Georgetown. The former LSU guard picked Georgetown over Tennessee and Illinois. Murray is a Baltimore native who was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team. He could have a role right away at Georgetown after leading scorer Aminu Mohammed declared for the NBA draft. Murray was considered one of the top players in the NCAA transfer portal. He started 32 games for LSU last season and averaged 10 points a game.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored two goals to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.Sonny Milano, Zach Aston-Reese and Derek Grant also scored for the Ducks. They opened a four-game trip by winning for just the second time in the last 15 contests.Travis Sanheim, Ronnie Attard and Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers.The game pitted a pair of teams near the bottom of their conference standings.
Moments before Rhyne Howard went to Atlanta with the No 1 pick in the WNBA draft, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league is working hard to help bring Brittney Griner back to the United States. Griner, one of the league’s biggest stars, has been detained in Russia since arriving at...
A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have re-signed kicker Joey Slye to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed. Slye was a perfect 12 of 12 on field goals and made nine of 10 extra points with Washington last season. Washington was his third team in 2021 after bouncing around the NFL from Houston to San Francisco. The 26-year-old found a groove despite missing four games with a hamstring injury.
Comments / 0