Oilers edge Kings, stretch lead for second in Pacific

Connor McDavid got the Edmonton Oilers started with a goal just over three minutes into the game and the visiting Edmonton Oilers went on beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday to solidify their hold on second place in the Pacific Division.

Evan Bouchard collected a goal and two assists, McDavid had a two-point night and Warren Foegele also scored as the Oilers (42-25-5, 89 points) extended their winning streak to six games. Edmonton has two victories over the Kings in that stretch, including a 4-3 shootout decision at home on March 30.

Oilers goalie Mike Smith made 31 saves.

Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson also tallied and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves as Los Angeles missed out on a chance to retake second place from Edmonton. The Kings (38-25-10, 86 points) lost their second consecutive game and are 2-3-1 over their past six.

Edmonton, which saw team goals leader Leon Draisaitl return after missing a game for a maintenance day, won the season series 3-1-0 over Los Angeles.

McDavid stepped up early in the game to score his 42nd of the season. Bouchard intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and hit McDavid with a pass as he rushed in off the bench. From a sharp angle on the left side, McDavid put his shot over Quick’s right shoulder.

The Kings pulled even at 2:29 of the second period when Moore scored his 14th of the season. On an Edmonton power play, Moore picked up a turnover near the boards, spun out of traffic and beat Smith between the pads. It was Moore’s NHL-leading fifth short-handed goal of the season.

The Oilers went up for good 2-1 at 15:26 of the second period when Foegele took a centering pass from Derek Ryan and scored from the slot for his 10th of the season.

Edmonton doubled the lead at 4:01 of the third period when Bouchard scored his 10th of the season. The Kings kept it close when Arvidsson scored three minutes later, his 20th.

–Field Level Media

