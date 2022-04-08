ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Japan’s top rugby league remains a magnet for top players

By STEVE McMORRAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSFrh_0f33TE3P00
1 of 2

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Japan’s professional rugby competition increasingly is becoming a magnet for the world’s best players and likely will become more attractive as the standard of the league rapidly improves.

Milton Haig, the New Zealand-born head coach of Tokyo-based Suntory Sungoliath, says the gravitation of top players to Japan likely will accelerate as the Japan League gains international credibility.

Japan has been attractive to overseas players for some time because it has offered high salaries, a relatively short season and, for some, a style of rugby which has been less physical than most professional leagues.

But the less-physical nature nature of the rugby also has acted a disincentive to players who feared a long stay in Japan might reduce their fitness for test and top-level rugby.

Haig says that is no longer the case. The impact of overseas players has to been to lift the quality and physicality of the league.

“With the quality of players and with Japan improving their performances at international level the whole competition itself has got a lot better,” Haig said. “Probably a few years back, it might have been a bit of a giggle. I know a lot of people used to say it was quick but there wasn’t a lot of physicality.

“Well I think that’s definitely changed now and I think one of the things that I’ve noticed since I’ve been here for three years is how physical the competition’s got, certainly at the breakdown and defense. Definitely that contact area is pretty serious these days.”

The organizers of the Japan league are highly ambitious. They hope to see cross-border competition between Japan clubs and Super Rugby clubs in the near future and, eventually, to see the league become the best in the world. The recruitment of top players and coaches is key to that.

Overseas players who are playing or recently have played in the league include the All Blacks Beauden Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read and Damian McKenzie, Wallabies Michael Hooper, Samu Kerevi, Israel Folau and Quade Cooper and Springboks Pieter Steph du Toit, Willie Le Roux and Malcolm Marx.

“You get guys like Malcolm Marx, he’s 120 kilograms (264 pounds),” Haig said. “He likes that physicality area, he likes the breakdown area.

“So, to actually move a guy like him who’s got pretty good technique around that area is in itself a bit of a job. So, you’ve got to use a bit of physicality to actually try to get rid of him. We spend a lot of time around the contact area, in attack and defense.”

Top players point to lifestyle and immersion in Japanese culture as other attractions to players who have chosen to take up contracts in Japan.

“I’ve come over here to Japan, I got here in December and I’ve loved it,” McKenzie said. “Suntory’s a great club, the Japanese people are so welcoming, so respectful and we’re lucky to have some great foreign lads here as well like.

“We’ve some great Japan staff and management and I really enjoy the rugby. Japanese rugby is getting better every year, the caliber of players is getting a lot better and it’s probably a little less physical over here but the speed of the game is really quick.”

Kerevi, who plays with McKenzie at Suntory, said COVID-19 has limited players’ off-field activities but Japanese and foreign players often mix outside rugby.

“It’s good to have a connection not just with the foreign players but with the Japanese boys, having a coffee or breaking bread over dinner,″ he said. “If you really immerse yourself in the culture and the language you get the best of Japan.”

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune has agreed a three-year contract extension to keep him with Ulster until at least the summer of 2025.The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick on Saturday to help his province defeat Toulouse 26-20 in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie.He has won two caps for his country, including making a try-scoring debut against the United States last summer, and was a non-playing member of Andy Farrell’s squad for the recent Guinness Six Nations.Ulster head coach Dan McFarland told the club website: “Rob is an exceptional talent and it’s fantastic that a player of his...
WORLD
The Independent

Women’s Six Nations: Talking points as England and France keep grand slam hopes alive

England and France kept their grand slam hopes alive in the Women’s Six Nations as both secured bonus-point wins in round three of the tournament.The Red Roses are the defending champions and defeated Wales 58-5 in front of a 14,689-strong crowd at Kingsholm – a record attendance for a home England fixture. A stunning 10-try display against an improved Welsh side delivered them their 21st consecutive victory and managed to keep them on top of the table. The all-important bonus-point meant France had to also bag five points in their away match to Scotland in order to continue to go...
WORLD
ESPN

Women's Six Nations: England ease past Wales in front of record crowd

England continued their winning run in this year's Six Nations with a 58-5 victory over Wales in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm. Lark Davies and Jess Breach both scored two tries each while Sarah Bern, Alex Matthews, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter also crossed the line.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Read
Person
Malcolm Marx
Reuters

Cricket-Former England head coach Silverwood takes Sri Lanka role

(Reuters) - Former England head coach Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the head coach of Sri Lanka’s men’s team for two years, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Saturday. The island country has been without a full-time head coach since South African Mickey Arthur stepped down late...
SPORTS
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales see into future against England

Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. When Wales step out against England in Gloucester on Saturday, they may get a glimpse...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Rugby#World Rugby#Rugby League#New Zealand Rugby#Ap#The Japan League
BBC

Will Haydon-Wood: Wasps sign Newcastle Falcons fly-half for 2022-23 season

Wasps have signed fly-half Will Haydon-Wood from Premiership rivals Newcastle Falcons for the 2022-23 campaign. The 21-year-old has scored 65 points in 13 appearances for the Falcons so far this season. An England Under-20 international, Haydon-Wood made his Premiership debut against Exeter Chiefs in May 2021. "We have been wanting...
RUGBY
BBC

Neil Duff: Northern Ireland man wins WDF World Championship title

Northern Ireland's Neil Duff has won the WDF World Championship, beating Thibault Tricole of France 6-5 in the final. The 49-year-old finished with a double 20 to win the 11th set 3-0 in a tight final at Lakeside. Tricole made a bright start to the decider and took a 2-0...
WORLD
The Independent

England Women wing Abby Dow to undergo surgery after breaking leg against Wales

England Women wing Abby Dow will undergo surgery after suffering a broken leg in the Red Roses’ 58-5 win against Wales at Kingsholm.Dow went down in the early stages of the game and after a lengthy delay was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to hospital.England went on to score 10 tries and extend their unbeaten run in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, posting a third successive bonus-point win to sit top of the table.Get well soon Abby. We're all thinking of you. pic.twitter.com/zBewYuiCvD— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) April 9, 2022A statement from England Rugby said: “Abby Dow...
WORLD
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets target play-offs after Cardiff double

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel has targeted the United Rugby Championship play-offs after hammering Cardiff 49-14 at the Arms Park. It was a third successive bonus-point win for Scarlets and a double over their Welsh rivals which lifted Peel's side to ninth in the table. The top eight qualify for...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Abby Dow sustains broken leg

England wing Abby Dow broke her leg in Saturday's Women's Six Nations win against Wales, making her a doubt for October's World Cup. Dow cried out in pain as she went down in an awkward tackle and play stopped for more than 15 minutes in the first half as she received medical attention.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy