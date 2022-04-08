ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here's What Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley Said Following Loss To Charlotte Hornets

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZXg1_0f33T2Xw00

Following a 128-101 loss on the road to the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley is optimistic about his team’s future.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2021-22 NBA season has not been easy for the Orlando Magic whatsoever, but the future is definitely looking bright for them given their abundance of young talents.

Their two first-round picks from 2021 in Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have each shown flashes of their full potential, Mo Bamba has come into his own in his fourth season at the center position, Wendell Carter Jr. emerged as a key double-double threat down-low and Cole Anthony has proven that he can be a scoring threat in the backcourt.

Despite their 21-60 record, the worst record in the Eastern Conference, the Magic have learned a lot about themselves this season and first-year head coach Jamahl Mosley is committed to this journey with his young team, as he was optimistic after a 27-point loss on the road in Charlotte.

“The one message that we continue to have is us sticking together and fighting for one another,” Mosley said. “It is good that we hang our hats on being a together team and holding each other accountable and keeping each other tight. I want our guys to continue to stay together, to keep fighting for one another and just staying the course.”

Rebuilding is never fun for any professional athlete or organization, but for the Magic, they have been able to find joy in this season through one another.

They may be young and inexperienced, but this year’s Orlando Magic squad always has a ton of fight in them, which has helped them pick up a handful of decent wins on the season.

“Guys go down, but we also ask that the next man up mentality. Continue to come in the game, do your job, continue to protect and work with your teammates. We did a good job of that…”

Whether it has been injuries, foul trouble or anything else, this youthful Magic team has stuck together all year long, which definitely has to be a welcoming sign for this coaching staff and front-office as they continue their rebuild heading into the offseason.

Orlando will close out the 2021-22 season in front of their home fans on Sunday against their in-state rivals in the Miami Heat.

Related stories on FastBreak:

  • Here's What Adam Silver Said At Wednesday's Board Of Governors Press Conference: On Wednesday afternoon, NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked to the media in regards to numerous topics pertaining to the league after the NBA’s recent Board of Governors meeting. CLICK HERE.
  • What Is Next For John Wall Entering The Offseason? : Once a multi-time All-Star with the Washington Wizards, John Wall now enters the offseason with the Houston Rockets viewed as an injury-prone veteran with no direction as to what the future holds for him in the NBA. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Miami, FL
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Florida Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Insider Claims Russell Westbrook Didn't Respect Frank Vogel From Day 1: "Frank Said Anybody Who Gets The Rebound Can Bring It Up The Court... Russ Was Like, 'Naw, I’m The Point Guard. Give The Ball To Me. Everybody Run.'"

Russell Westbrook has been a heavily scrutinized player this season, and many people have criticized his ball-dominant playstyle. Westbrook has been inconsistent this year for the Los Angeles Lakers, although he did have a fairly nice stretch of games to finish the season. There were times this season when Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

2000s Superteam vs. 2010s Superteam: Kobe And Shaq Against LeBron, Durant And Curry

There is no doubt that two of the most exciting eras in NBA history were the 2000s and 2010s decades. The 2000s saw the rise of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant as teammates and foes, with both superstars basically owning the league for the majority of it. Of course, guys like Allen Iverson, Tracy McGrady, and Tim Duncan had their share as well.
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Back In The Lineup After Absence

After being away from the team for two games, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra returned to the sideline for Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Spoelstra had been out because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. “I mean, obviously, it was a strange week,” Spoelstra said during pregame interviews....
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Odds (Back the UNDER With Key Players Out)

Raptors -5.5 (-108) 219.5 (Over -108/Under -108) There’s a chance the Raptors sit OG Anunoby (questionable) and Fred VanVleet in this game, but the Knicks’ offense is going to be hurting without both Barrett and Randle. I can’t see a Tom Thibodeau led team just mailing it in...
NBA
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy