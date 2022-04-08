ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: Little Simz and Manic Street Preachers headline 6 Music’s Cardiff music festival

By Graeme Virtue and Alexi Duggins, Phil Harrison, Hollie Richardson
 3 days ago

Cardiff Calling: 6 Music Festival 2022 Highlights
10.40pm, BBC Four

Unofficially marking the return of festivals, 6 Music resurrected its annual event in the Welsh capital last week. This highlights reel, hosted by Cerys Matthews and Huw Stephens, provides the optimal mood-setter. Manic Street Preachers proudly lead the bill in their homeland, with energetic performances by Little Simz, Pixies, Idles, Johnny Marr and Wet Leg. Hollie Richardson

Unreported World
7.30pm, Channel 4

The unflinching documentary strand investigates an environmental catastrophe unfolding in Ghana as a result of fast fashion. In Accra, there’s a buoyant trade in donated clothes. But, on the outskirts of the city, there is associated waste that is poisoning the city’s slums. Phil Harrison

The seven celebrities in Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles. Photograph: Sam Palmer/BBC/CTVC

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles
9pm, BBC Two

In this three-part series, Scarlett Moffatt (a Christian), Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (a non-conforming pagan) and Monty Panesar (a practising Sikh) are among the seven celebrities with differing religious views who set out on a heartwarming pilgrimage from Donegal on the trail of St Columba – a key figure in early British Christianity. HR

Grantchester
9pm, ITV

There are shades of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in this episode of the whodunnit, with holy hunk Will (Tom Brittney) and stressed copper Geordie (Robson Green) investigating a death at a care home overseen by a domineering matron. With two suspects on the lam there is barely time for the boys to deal with their own romantic woes. Graeme Virtue

Not Going Out
9.30pm, BBC One

Ineffectual dad Lee (Lee Mack) continues to blunder through comic mishaps, in the sitcom that never lets a punchline go without wall-to-wall canned laughter. Tonight, he attempts to befriend another dad on the school run at Lucy’s behest. Alexi Duggins

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment
10pm, Channel 4

The swinging series continues. Married couple Mike and Jess continue their quest to have a threesome – but it brings up issues they haven’t fully processed. Meanwhile, Jon and Danielle also question if they’re ready to invite a stranger into the bedroom. HR

Live sport

Women’s World Cup football: North Macedonia v England 6.30pm, ITV4. Group D qualifier from Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje.

