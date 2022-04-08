ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogus test taker to be sentenced in college admissions scam

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

A former Florida prep school administrator who took college entrance exams for students in exchange for cash to help wealthy parents get their kids into elite universities is facing sentencing.

Judge Nathaniel Gorton is slated to hand down the decision against Mark Riddell in Boston federal court on Friday.

Riddell admitted to secretly taking the ACT and SAT in place of students, or correcting their answers, as part of a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme which has ensnared celebrities, business executives and athletic coaches at sought-after schools such as Stanford and Yale .

Riddell, who had been cooperating with federal authorities in hopes of getting a lesser sentence, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges in April 2019.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins' office, in a filing ahead of Friday’s hearing, has asked the judge to sentence Riddell to four months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release and a previously-ordered forfeiture judgment of nearly $240,000.

Riddell's lawyers, in their own sentencing memo, argued for one to two months in prison. They also note he's paid nearly $166,000 toward the forfeiture obligation.

The Harvard graduate, who emerged as a key figure in the wide-ranging scandal, has previously said he's “profoundly sorry” and takes full responsibility for his actions.

Riddell oversaw college entrance exam preparation at IMG Academy, a school in Bradenton, Florida, founded by renowned tennis coach Nick Bollettieri that bills itself as the world’s largest sports academy. Riddell has since been fired.

Authorities say the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, Rick Singer, bribed test administrators to allow Riddell to pretend to proctor the exams for students so he could cheat on the tests. Singer typically paid Riddell $10,000 per test to rig the scores, prosecutors said.

Riddell made more than $200,000 by cheating on over 25 exams, prosecutors said.

Since March 2019, a parade of wealthy parents have pleaded guilty to paying big bucks to help get their kids into school with rigged test scores or bogus athletic credentials in a case prosecutors dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

The group — including TV actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and Loughlin’s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli — have received punishments ranging from probation to nine months behind bars.

A Boston jury is also deliberating Friday on the fate of Jovan Vavic, a decorated former water polo coach at the University of Southern California. He's the only coach of the many implicated to challenge his role in the scheme in a trial.

CBS LA

Former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic convicted in admissions scandal

Former USC men's and women's water polo coach Jovan Vavic was found guilty Friday of taking more than $200,000 in bribes to help parents get their kids into the university as athletes even though they were not legitimate student competitors.After a half day of deliberations, Vavic was found guilty by a federal jury in Boston of fraud and bribery charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.Vavic, 60, accepted the bribes to help parents take advantage of relaxed admission standards for athletes at USC.Attorneys for the ex-coach insisted he never took bribes, and was only trying...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Five charged with spying on U.S. residents for Chinese secret police

U.S. Justice Department officials announced Wednesday that federal prosecutors have charged five people for allegedly stalking, harassing and spying on U.S. residents on behalf of China’s secret police. The charges stem from three different complaints, which were unsealed Wednesday by a federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y. Assistant Attorney General...
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside Nova

Woodbridge man sentenced in romance fraud scheme

A Woodbridge man was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison for engaging in financial transactions with illegal proceeds as part of a romance fraud scheme against mostly elderly victims. According to court documents, beginning in February 2016, Abdul Rasak Garuba, 41, received large wire transfers from a number of...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
MarketWatch

Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain department. A federal criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
beckershospitalreview.com

Virginia physician sentenced in $1.8M fraud scheme against payers, patients

Former Virginia physician Leonard Rosen, MD, was sentenced March 18 for his role in a $1.8 million fraud scheme that exploited payers and patients, according to The Washington Post. Mr. Rosen pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in September to prescribing medically unnecessary...
VIRGINIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT admission requirement

In a move that squarely places California’s public universities at the forefront of the national trend to drop standardized tests, the Cal State university system will eliminate SAT and ACT exams from admission requirements, officials decided Wednesday. The California State University's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change, aligning...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

The College-Admissions Process Is Completely Broken

With the last of the college-admissions decisions for the high-school class of 2022 arriving in the coming days, we’re likely at the end of another record application year. According to the organization that runs the Common App, application volume through the middle of February increased nearly 10 percent from the preceding year—which itself was up some 10 percent from the year before that. Over the past two decades, the number of applications submitted to colleges has increased more than 150 percent, even as the size of high-school graduating classes has remained fairly stable.
COLLEGES
WOWT

FBI Agent testimony continues in Fortenberry trial

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KOLN) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is accused of lying about a $30,000 illegal campaign contribution in 2016 and Friday, jurors in his trial, heard from the man who helped funnel that money. Toufic Baaklini, a U-S- citizen with foreign ties, testified that he and Fortenberry were close...
CONGRESS & COURTS
