Kalispell's ImagineIF Library offers new youth programs

Booker and Whiskey help out at the West Linn Library as Otto prepares to retire Booker and Whiskey, the newest big, book-loving dogs at the West Linn Public Library are following in the pawteps of their big brother Otto. The large and fluffy leonbergers are preparing to take over for Otto, West Linn's first library dog, who plans to retire this summer. Otto has been the furry face of the West Linn library for several years, but Library Operations Supervisor Melanie Nelson, who owns the three library dogs, said, at 7 years old, he is beginning to mellow...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO