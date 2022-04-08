FCI awards $60,000 in scholarships

Farm Credit Illinois awards $60,000 in scholarships to 30 high school seniors. (Kameleon007/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Farm Credit Illinois awarded a total of $60,000 in scholarships to high school seniors pursuing agriculture-related majors and careers. Each of the 30 recipients received a $2,000 agriculture scholarship.

Scholarship selections are based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career.

The following local students were among the 30 recipients.

Wesley Bland of Eldred will graduate from Carrollton High School and attend Lincoln Land Community College to study agribusiness economics. Bland’s parents are Steve and Julie Bland.

Luke Boesdorfer of Auburn will graduate from Auburn High School and attend Lincoln Land Community College to study agribusiness management. Boesdorfer’s parents are Ben and Tammy Boesdorfer.

Josephine Brunner of Springfield will graduate from Lutheran High School and attend Olivet Nazarene University to study zoology with a minor in business and biology. Brunner’s parents are Tom and Amy Brunner.

Murphy Foster of Ridgway will graduate from Gallatin County High School and attend Southwestern Illinois College to study business. Foster’s parents are Tom and Sheila Foster.

Barbara Pavon of Beardstown will graduate from Beardstown High School and attend the University of Missouri to study animal sciences. Payon’s parent is Elizabeth Prieto.

Sara Poletti of Jerseyville will graduate from Jersey Community High School and attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study agricultural and consumer economics. Poletti’s parents are Ben and Melissa Poletti.

Anna Sellars of Winchester will graduate from Winchester High School and attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study animal sciences. Sellars’s parents are Andrew and Jennifer Sellars.