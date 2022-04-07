ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

49ers to add another free agent WR and special teams contributor

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
The 49ers on Thursday agreed to a deal with free agent wide receiver Marcus Johnson according to Johnson’s agency EnterSports Management.

Johnson, 27, was one of two veteran WRs to meet with the 49ers this week.

He joined the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2016 with the Eagles. He made his pro debut in 2017 and caught five balls for 45 yards in 10 games. The Colts traded for Johnson the following year and he played in Indianapolis for the next three years. With the Colts he carved out a little bit of a role on offense while contributing on special teams. In 24 games he hauled in 37 receptions for for 634 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season the Titans added Johnson for seven games. He played special teams, returned some kicks, and caught nine balls for 160 yards.

In 41 games with 12 starts as a pro, Johnson has 51 catches for 839 yards and five touchdowns. He joins a crowded WR room, and his path to the roster may involve his ability to help San Francisco on special teams. He’s played 213 special teams snaps in his career.

