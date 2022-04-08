ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

What’s going on around town today

By Laurie Bosworth
 3 days ago
Today

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Winchester Preschool Screening: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Winchester Pre-K Building, 283 S. Elm St. Free | To make an  appointment, call 217-742-9551, ext. 339 or ext. 342.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at the side door.

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 12:30-1 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. Free.

Morgan County Audubon Society: 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 870 W. College Ave. | Featured speaker Kathryn Chapman, education program coordinator for the Center for American Archeology in Kampsville, will present "What the Archaeology Tells Us: Past People and the Plant Kingdom."

Cinderella: 7 p.m., Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 S. Sixth St., Springfield. $18. | Featuring the Hoogland Teen Improv Troupe. For tickets or more information, go to hcfta.org.

A Doll's House Part 2: 7:30 p.m., UIS Performing Arts Center, 1 University Plaza, Springfield. Ticket price varies. | For tickets and more information, go to uispac.com.

Alex Ortiz: 8 p.m., Casey's Pub & Columbian Hall, 2200 Meadowbrook Road, Springfield. | Presented by Donnie B's Comedy Club. For ages 18 and older.

Saturday

Food Raiser: 8 a.m.-noon, County Market, 1255 W. Morton Ave. | Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary is collecting non-perishable food items to benefit The Salvation Army food distribution program. Drop donated items on table at the front of the store.

Story Time: 10 a.m., Carlinville Public Library, 510 N. Broad St. Free | Story time with Hannah Crawford, children's librarian.

Easter Egg Hunt and Hiring Event: 2-4:30 p.m., Dot Foods, 1 Dot Way, Mount Sterling. | Easter egg hunt for children ages 1-12 years old begins at 3 p.m. Games, crafts, face painting and photo ops with the Easter bunny. Hiring event for job seekers begins at 2 p.m. For more information on Dot's open positions, visit dotfoodscareers.com .

The Outlaw Express: 6-10 p.m., Wild Pickins Winery, 14223 Route 111, Chesterfield. | Live music.

Night at the Museum: Tullimonstrum Wizard's Academy: 6-9 p.m., Illinois State Museum, 502 S. Spring St., Springfield. $15 members, $20 non-members. | For ages 7-12 with one adult to every four youth. For more information, contact Sarah Davis at events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or 217-782-6044.

Cinderella: 7 p.m., Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 S. Sixth St., Springfield. $18. | Featuring the Hoogland Teen Improv Troupe. For tickets or more information, go to hcfta.org.

Easter Cantata: 7 p.m., Palmyra Christian Church, 100 N. Hickory St., Palmyra. Donations accepted. | The Northwestern Area Community Choir presents "Amazing Love: Recalling Christ's Sacrifice," a walk-through of Jesus Christ's road to the cross. Refreshments served.

Fine Arts Series: 7:30 p.m., Illinois College Rammelkamp Chapel, 1101 W. College Ave. | Concert by IC graduate Mathilda Edge, soprano. For more information and tickets, contact Jennifer Phebus at 217-245-3192 or jennifer.phebus@ic.edu.

A Doll's House Part 2: 7:30 p.m., UIS Performing Arts Center, 1 University Plaza, Springfield. Ticket price varies. | For tickets and more information, go to uispac.com.

Alex Ortiz: 7:30 p.m., Casey's Pub & Columbian Hall, 2200 Meadowbrook Road, Springfield. | Presented by Donnie B's Comedy Club. For ages 18 and older.

To submit items to the calendar, go to myjournalcourier.com and select “calendar,” or email jjcsocial@myjournalcourier.com. Items must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance.

Comments / 0

