Padres lose to Diamondbacks 4-2 on Opening Day

Opening Night for the Padres was going smoothly through 8 innings. Yu Darvish pitched 6 no-hit innings as the Padres were able to push across 2 runs, thanks to a bases loaded walk by Luke Voit and an RBI-single from Austin Nola. Things unraveled for the Padres in the bottom of the 9th inning, as Robert Suarez walked the first two hitters he faced, then hit a batter to load the bases with no outs. Craig Stammen entered the game, and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch. With the score 2-1 and no outs, Seth Beer hit a walkoff 3-run homer. Sean Manaea will take the mound in Game 2 for the Padres on Friday night.