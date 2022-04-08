Happy 100!: McLean County woman celebrates milestone birthday

Jeffrey Everly pulls into Cracker Barrel with Elizabeth Greenwalt as his passenger on Thursday as she celebrates her 100th birthday. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

In 1922, President Warren G. Harding was in the middle of serving his term in the White House, Edwin P. Morrow was serving as the 40th governor of Kentucky, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was dedicated and the Hollywood Bowl opened in Los Angeles.

It was also the year that Elizabeth Greenwalt, a lifetime resident of Livermore, made her debut into this world on April 7.

On Thursday, Greenwalt was welcomed by a group of familiar faces at Cracker Barrel on Frederica Street in celebration of her 100th birthday.

“I think (she’s excited) about this,” said friend and neighbor Willa D. Ratliff, who has known Greenwalt for about 45 years. “She’s sort of quiet, but I think she is.”

Greenwalt arrived in style in a 1930 Black Ford Model A Tudor sedan driven by Jeffrey Everly, a deacon at Livermore Missionary Baptist Church.

“(I’m) overwhelmed,” Greenwalt laughed.

Even at 100 years young, Greenwalt is still keen on being independent.

“I usually pass by (her house), and if she’s on the ladder up there, I try to stop and get her down and help her,” Ratliff said. “But she tries to keep her house immaculate, she washes her windows — she does everything herself, and she tries to keep up with the neighborhood (and) what’s going on.”

Linda Hillard, another friend and neighbor, has known Greenwalt since she moved to the neighborhood in 1985, and she feels fortunate to be able to celebrate the special day.

“Oh gosh, I wish we could all be so lucky,” Hillard said. “To be as active as she is and (have) a sane mind; and how many people can climb a ladder at 100 and clean their gutters?”

Greenwalt and her husband Charles Everett “Pug” Greenwalt operated an upholstery shop out of their basement.

They were married for 59 years before Charles Greenwalt’s death on May 10, 2000.

“On our street, we’ve got about six single women (that are) widows … and we sort of see after each other,” Ratliff said.

Terry Shocklee, Greenwalt’s niece, is still very much a part of her life.

“I call her about 7 ‘o’clock … every morning and try to check on her,” Shocklee said. “Whenever I cook dinner and have dinners, I take her food, and sometimes what I do is I get groceries (to) take over there and that way she doesn’t have to get out with this COVID.”

Greenwalt also watched over Shocklee’s children when Shocklee was working, keeping them entertained with toys.

Despite starting to lose some of her hearing a few years back, Greenwalt has been able to stay healthy, and her family says there is no hidden formula or secret.

“She doesn’t eat after supper, she brushes her teeth, and then she gets ready for bed,” Shocklee said. “She drinks a lot of water, and she eats about an apple a day.”

And Greenwalt has continued to be appreciated for simply being herself.

“I think she’s wonderful,” Ratliff said.

“She’s a remarkable lady,” Hillard said.