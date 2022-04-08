Harris Bivin stays busy as Morehead football assistant

Morehead State’s Harris Bivin gives instructions to the football offensive line he coaches during a game last season. Photo courtesy of Morehead State Athletics

Harris Bivin was a standout offensive lineman for Apollo High School, then at Murray State.

He was an All-American and first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference center at Murray State from 2010-13. He was also a two-time team captain.

Bivin took his talents to the coaching side of the game after graduating from Murray State, and he’s found some success and a coaching home at Morehead State.

Bivin is the offensive line coach and director of football operations at Morehead. The football operations side of his duties is a big logistical job.

“It has really made me grow from a time management standpoint,” Bivin said. “I arrange the flights, book the hotels, then have position meetings to figure out how to pick up a blitz. It’s a unique experience. At FCS schools, everybody has a secondary responsibility.

“We’re playing Montana State in week 2, and I’ve been arranging flights for that, we use a travel agency that does team travel. Hunter is in operations (at Notre Dame), I call him every day.”

Hunter Bivin was also a standout lineman for Apollo, was a national-level recruit, and he played at Notre Dame. Hunter is director of player development for the Notre Dame football program.

Morehead State is involved with spring practice now, and it will have a spring game on Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m. There are 86 players on the spring roster, which is a heavy number for what Morehead usually has in the spring.

More from this section

“We went to town recruiting this winter,” Harris Bivin said. “We lost some seniors at key positions, a first-team all-conference quarterback, one of my best offensive linemen. We signed some good high school kids, but we needed to adjust in the spring for depth, we signed some mid-year guys, some transfers.”

Morehead State was 7-4 last season, 6-2 in the Pioneer League. Morehead does offer athletic scholarships for football, per its website. Need-based and academic scholarships are available for student-athletes.

The program is in solid shape with Rob Tenyer as head coach the last 10 years. Bivin has coached three years at Morehead, and coached at different colleges the five years before that.

“This is one of the most unique situations I’ve been in,” said Bivin, who is 30 years old. “The culture here is tight knit, the biggest thing is retention. We hang our hat on our culture and team building, and we have big expectations.”

Bivin recruits the northwest Kentucky area, including the schools in Daviess County. High school talent as a whole in the area has been better the last few years.

“There has been an abundance of talent we’re not used to seeing,” Bivin said. He can not talk about specific recruits or schools. “It’s pretty cool to see, being from that area.”

Having some high-profile recruits like Gavin Wimsatt at Owensboro and Joe Humphreys at Daviess County helped get looks from recruiters for other players in the area, Bivin said.