UK seeking consistency in spring game

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) looks for running room during the Wildcats’ spring practice on March 24 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington. UK Athletics

For the first time since 2019, the Kentucky football program will show off its spring progress with the Blue-White Game on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT from Kroger Field in Lexington. Admission is free to all fans, and the scrimmage will be broadcasted on SEC Network Plus.

Though Kentucky coaches don’t anticipate showing all of their cards in terms of the playbook, the Wildcats still view the spring game as an important chance to evaluate the team’s progression.

“One of the advantages that we have right now is there’s an unknown to what we’re doing,” first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. “Obviously, we want to keep that as much in-house as possible until the last second. As it goes, you don’t want to go out there and give them everything.

“To me, the biggest part is we’re continuing to evaluate. There’s going to be 55 to 70 reps out there for players that they have to get better at, we have to evaluate them at, that are invaluable. How we use those and how we put guys in positions to make plays is what’s most important to me, and who can step up in those moments.”

UK head coach Mark Stoops, entering his 10th season in Lexington, simply wants to see his squad remain steady on Saturday.

“For us to be much more consistent, much more polished across the board,” Stoops said of his goals for the exhibition. “We still have to figure out the configuration there for the spring game because you do get a little thin there in some positions in the spring.”

Stoops wants to showcase a traditional scrimmage as much as possible for the fans but noted that some players may suit up for both squads to fill holes on either side.

Overall, Scangarello has been encouraged by what Kentucky’s offense, led by quarterback Will Levis, has been able to achieve so far.

“It’s a different guy every day that’s been stepping up,” he said. “It’s a constant evaluation. It’s a competition. There’s a standard of play, they get a limited amount of reps and have to make each rep count.

“We’ll look at it as a whole, the entire spring, and how they trend and who finishes the right way and take that into the summer. It’s a battle, it’s a good competition, it’s healthy, and we’ll see how it finishes up. They’re making each other better, that’s what’s most important.”

UK will still hold a pair of practices following the spring game, but defensive coordinator Brad White wants to use every moment on the field as a chance for his unit to improve.

“Everybody’s biggest misconception is you have time,” he said. “The first game’s going to be here a lot sooner than we think. ‘Oh, it’s not until September.’ No, it’s going to be here before you know it. Day one and day two mistakes at this point, to me, are not acceptable.

“I just want to see consistency. We made some good plays (in the last scrimmage), created some negative-yardage plays. I thought some of the pass rush stuff was good. Some guys individually played well, but we need to do it on a consistent basis.”