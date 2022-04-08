ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

UK seeking consistency in spring game

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIft1_0f33JDxQ00
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) looks for running room during the Wildcats’ spring practice on March 24 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington. UK Athletics

For the first time since 2019, the Kentucky football program will show off its spring progress with the Blue-White Game on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT from Kroger Field in Lexington. Admission is free to all fans, and the scrimmage will be broadcasted on SEC Network Plus.

Though Kentucky coaches don’t anticipate showing all of their cards in terms of the playbook, the Wildcats still view the spring game as an important chance to evaluate the team’s progression.

“One of the advantages that we have right now is there’s an unknown to what we’re doing,” first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. “Obviously, we want to keep that as much in-house as possible until the last second. As it goes, you don’t want to go out there and give them everything.

“To me, the biggest part is we’re continuing to evaluate. There’s going to be 55 to 70 reps out there for players that they have to get better at, we have to evaluate them at, that are invaluable. How we use those and how we put guys in positions to make plays is what’s most important to me, and who can step up in those moments.”

UK head coach Mark Stoops, entering his 10th season in Lexington, simply wants to see his squad remain steady on Saturday.

“For us to be much more consistent, much more polished across the board,” Stoops said of his goals for the exhibition. “We still have to figure out the configuration there for the spring game because you do get a little thin there in some positions in the spring.”

Stoops wants to showcase a traditional scrimmage as much as possible for the fans but noted that some players may suit up for both squads to fill holes on either side.

Overall, Scangarello has been encouraged by what Kentucky’s offense, led by quarterback Will Levis, has been able to achieve so far.

“It’s a different guy every day that’s been stepping up,” he said. “It’s a constant evaluation. It’s a competition. There’s a standard of play, they get a limited amount of reps and have to make each rep count.

“We’ll look at it as a whole, the entire spring, and how they trend and who finishes the right way and take that into the summer. It’s a battle, it’s a good competition, it’s healthy, and we’ll see how it finishes up. They’re making each other better, that’s what’s most important.”

UK will still hold a pair of practices following the spring game, but defensive coordinator Brad White wants to use every moment on the field as a chance for his unit to improve.

“Everybody’s biggest misconception is you have time,” he said. “The first game’s going to be here a lot sooner than we think. ‘Oh, it’s not until September.’ No, it’s going to be here before you know it. Day one and day two mistakes at this point, to me, are not acceptable.

“I just want to see consistency. We made some good plays (in the last scrimmage), created some negative-yardage plays. I thought some of the pass rush stuff was good. Some guys individually played well, but we need to do it on a consistent basis.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
298
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy