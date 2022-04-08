Cissell followed life plan to OFD

Matt Cissell was a student at Brescia University when he first applied to the Owensboro Fire Department. But Cissell decided to withdraw his application so he could complete his degree.

Cissell, who played baseball for Brescia, graduated with a degree in integrated studies, with a emphasis on biology and psychology. But Cissell was sure he wanted to be a firefighter.

“That’s what I always wanted to do, through middle school and high school,” Cissell said during a recent interview.

When he later got an offer from OFD, he also received an offer to join the Henderson Fire Department. Cissell chose Owensboro.

“I’m a hometown boy,” he said. “I did want to work here. I never left, and I don’t plan on it.”

Cissell is a lieutenant with OFD, where he supervises an engine crew. Working in leadership, Cissell said, means looking out for the firefighters in his crew while placing each member in the position that best fits his or her skills.

“I’ve got a great team here,” Cissell said. “We take care of each other.”

By the time he joined the department in 2013, Cissell had received his EMT certification through Owensboro Community & Technical College. Being an EMT fit with his interest in being involved with medical response.

“I looked into nursing” at Brescia, he said. “I decided, ‘I don’t want to do (nursing), but I want to do something on the medical side.’ I can remember the excitement I felt that first day.

“It’s still exciting, to this day, to come to work.”

The city fire department, and the county and volunteer departments, for that matter, aren’t sitting at their stations waiting for the fire tones to chime. In the city and county, fire departments have become medical responders, going to medical emergencies to provide aid until an ambulance crew arrives.

OFD’s Station One, where Cissell is stationed, recently received its advanced life support license, which means paramedics and advanced EMTs can provide care similar to an ambulance crew, minus the ability to take a patient to the hospital.

The COVID pandemic put firefighters in the position where every medical call potentially put them in contact with the virus. Dispatch would ask callers questions to determine if they had COVID-19, or COVID symptoms, so firefighters had to take precautions on every call, Cissell said.

“It made staffing difficult,” he said. “There were times we had to quarantine a whole company.”

Some of the precautions adopted in the pandemic are standard practice now.

“There was a positive thing that came out of this,” he said. “We are required to wear masks and glasses now. You look back on it now and think, ‘Why weren’t we doing this from the beginning?’ ”

Cissell became a lieutenant in June. He was a driver for Engine 1 then and loved that job. But becoming a lieutenant was something he wanted to pursue.

“Before I applied, I had been working on this for a lot of my career, to push myself for the lieutenant’s test,” he said. “That’s really how you grow, to put yourself in situations where you may fail.”

As a lieutenant, “I can help train new personnel on fire tactics and fire behavior,” he said.

Cissell said he gains a lot from working with his crew and new firefighters.

“There’s always something you can teach and always something you can learn,” he said.

The fire service is demanding. The schedule keeps firefighters away from their families for 24-hour shifts, and the schedule can be busy, with multiple call-outs every day.

“This needs to be a job you love to do anyway, because it does take a toll on you at times, and on the family,” he said. “It definitely takes a team from home to do the job.

“But we’re also a family here. It’s basically like having two families. We all come together. No matter what our differences can be at the station, when the tones go off, we are all ready to work.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse