Digging without calling 811 is damaging utilities, Atmos says

Every year in April, Atmos Energy reminds people to call 811 a few days before they plan to dig a hole to plant bushes or anything else.

It’s National Safe Digging Month.

And there’s a reason for that, Kay Coomes, Atmos’ manager of public affairs, said Thursday.

People are always digging into buried utilities.

“Owensboro is not too bad,” she said. “Last month, we had three damages due to excavation damages.”

But, Coomes said, “In our service territory in Kentucky, for March we had 30 damages. For the first quarter of this year for our service area, we are averaging 2.4 damages” for every 1,000 times that crews locate the utilities for those who call.

“We are coming out of the winter months, so the numbers tend to be lower because there is less digging. But beginning now and through the summer, we will see more damages due to the amount of digging.

More from this section

“And as much as we do to create an awareness of safe pipeline digging, the No. 1 reason (for damaging a pipe) is failure to call/contact 811.”

She said that digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in disruptions to critical services, serious injuries and costly repairs to underground utility lines.

“It is simple and easy to make a free request online or over the phone before digging to help communities maintain essential utility services, promote safety and reduce the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility line,” Coomes said.

It’s a problem, she said, because an estimated 34.9 million people are likely to be digging on their property this year.

Dialing 811, Coomes said, “is free, safe, and it is required by law.”

For more information, go to 811beforeyoudig.com.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.