Paper Shred Event

Woman's Club organizing event for civic improvement, social services efforts. Oregon City Woman's Club is organizing a paper-shredding event from 9 a.m.-noon — or until the truck is filled — on Saturday, April 23, in the parking lot of the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 1726 Washington St.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Cambria County announced there will be a community “shred-it” event to safely dispose of household documents. On Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fox’s Pizza in Richland, you can bring a box of household documents to be safely and securely disposed of. Small boxes will […]
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Public Library will hold their annual Shred Day on April 9th. Ken Moorman said this is a drive-through event and you must pull into the Library parking lot from the west. Shred day is held in collaboration with Atlantic Boy Scout Troop 54. Shred day will take...
