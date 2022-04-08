Paper Shred Event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Cambria County announced there will be a community “shred-it” event to safely dispose of household documents. On Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fox’s Pizza in Richland, you can bring a box of household documents to be safely and securely disposed of. Small boxes will […]

