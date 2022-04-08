ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Task force focusing on teens

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
Owensboro Community Collaborative Task Force member Mandy Roby said city residents have taken action to create structure for youth in need of direction.

For example, Roby said, Brionna Greer founded Breaking the Cycle, a group focused on helping teens become successful and escape histories of poverty.

Roby said another group created specifically for youth is the H.L. Neblett Community Center’s Western Academy, which works to help Black and biracial boys and young men succeed in school.

For the Community Collaborative Task Force, a goal in 2022 is putting those programs in front of children and teens who can use them and encouraging court officials to refer juveniles to community programs.

“What we are trying to do is develop a partnership, to bridge the gap between judges, prosecutors and the family,” Roby said Thursday. “We want to advocate for families and let (officials) know there are resources” available for juveniles who need guidance.

The Collaborative Task Force came out of the local Black Lives Matter group created in the city in 2020. Roby said the group has been holding meetings with elected officials and candidates to discuss issues such as youth gun violence and to educate the public on ways to help juveniles who need assistance.

The task force meets monthly, usually on the second Tuesday. Information about upcoming meetings can be found on the task force’s Facebook page.

The courts, Roby said, could play an active role by referring juveniles who come before a judge or court designated worker to programs like Western Academy or Breaking the Cycle.

“We want to make sure the judges, prosecutors and CDWs have access to these resources, so they have tools in their tool box,” Roby said. “Our main goal this year is to get kids who have been in trouble into the programs.”

Different programs will reach different kids, Roby said. For example, task force members recently took some juveniles to a youth boxing club.

The goal of the educational campaigns to so court officials “know there is something out there to help the kids,” Roby said.

The task force would also like to encourage future leaders by getting people involved in city organizations, commissions and boards, Roby said.

“We are looking for individuals that are willing to step into leadership roles,” Roby said.

The group would also like to see diversity in elected office, Roby said.

“(A goal is) building diversity, to get more Black and brown people to run for office or run for school board,” she said.

The group would also like to find people willing to work with teens as role models and mentors, she said.

“The more people we can get to mentor kids, the better,” Roby said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

