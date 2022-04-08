ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, KY

Thursday fire causes major damage in downtown Greenville

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
Firefighters were called from about 10 departments, including Owensboro, Madisonville, Hartford and Russellville, to fight a fire early Thursday morning involving two buildings in downtown Greenville. Photo courtesy of Greg Lamb, Studio III Photography

An early-morning fire in downtown Greenville caused extensive damage to multiple buildings and businesses Thursday.

The Greenville Fire Department reported on social media that it was called out at 2:54 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of East Main Cross Street, at the intersection of Main Cross Street.

Greenville Mayor Jan Yonts said the fire spread, damaging one of the oldest downtown buildings.

“They are in the process of demolition right now,” Yonts said Thursday afternoon. “They said it had to be demolished because it had hot spots in there we can’t see.”

An empty building and the building that houses Corner Piece Cafe and Mustang Nutrition were damaged when the fire spread, and by the water used to fight the blaze, Yonts said.

“I think we are going to lose the whole block,” Yonts said.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, including five from Muhlenberg County. Units from Ohio County, Madisonville and the Owensboro Fire Department also responded.

“I think we had three ladder trucks here” from departments outside the county, Yonts said.

Muhlenberg County has two ladder trucks, but both are out of commission, she said.

The state fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire, she said.

“Everybody is safe, so that’s a good thing,” Yonts said. “All the firefighters are safe. Buildings can be replaced.”

Yonts said community members came out to support owners of the affected businesses.

“That is one of the greatest things you can say: When something happens, everybody comes together,” Yonts said.

The city has seen economic development downtown and will recover from the fire, she said.

“It’s just a setback,” Yonts said. “But we have a resilient group of people, and we will make the best and move forward.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

