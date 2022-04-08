UK's Hopkins goes to the transfer portal

Bryce Hopkins, a little-used forward for the University of Kentucky this season, has entered the transfer portal.

Hopkins was a top-40 recruit who was behind some depth at the forward spots as a freshman at Kentucky. He averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds a game. Hopkins’ highlight was his 13 points (5-of-6 FGs) and four rebounds in 16 minutes against LSU.

Hopkins joined Dontaie Allen, who also went to the transfer portal earlier. TyTy Washington declared for the NBA Draft, forgoing his college eligibility. Keion Brooks also declared for the NBA Draft, but has left the door open to return to UK.