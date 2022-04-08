ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Sending child porn on Facebook Messenger

By United Reporting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Crescent City Police Department Facebook post – “On 3-28-2022 the Crescent City Police Department, with the assistance of CDCR Pelican Bay CRT and K9 Units, served a search warrant in the 1000...

The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
People

High Schooler Allegedly Punched, Strangled Teacher Unconscious Because He Was Angry About His Grade

A 16-year-old student who allegedly assaulted a teacher at a high school in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, authorities said. Last week, police were called to a high school in the area around 3:30 p.m. local time on a report that the student — whose identity has not been released — had injured a teacher, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Parents of woman initially believed to have died by suicide demand answers after friend admits to hit-and-run

The parents of an 18-year-old Texas woman whose death was initially declared a suicide are demanding answers after it emerged that she may have actually been killed in a hit-and-run crash. Houston Police were called to the intersection of the East Freeway feeder road and Gregg Street on 6 February where Jesslyn Zuniga was found lying dead on the side of the roadway. Investigators thought she had jumped from the overpass above where a truck was found abandoned, but her parents didn’t believe that version of events. “Yes. Right from the beginning. We know our daughter,” father Jose Zuniga...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Comments / 0

