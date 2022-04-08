ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

Alleged illegal gambling facility is shut down in Rialto; several arrests are made

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA location in Rialto which was allegedly being used as an illegal gambling facility was shut down and several arrests were made, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers from the Rialto Street Crime Attack Team and San Bernardino County Probation Department served a search warrant in the 200 block of...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Police shut down illegal casino in Pomona

An illegal gambling casino in Pomona was shut down this week after authorities were tipped off. Officers served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at 1067 E. Mission Blvd., after receiving several citizen complaints and anonymous tips about suspicious activity on the property, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release. Inside the location, police […]
POMONA, CA
Shropshire Star

Arrest made as 50,000 doses of illegal medicine recovered in police raid

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after 50,000 doses of illegal medicine were been recovered in a raid by police officers in Shropshire. West Mercia Police recovered the illegal medicine and £8,500 in cash when officers executed two warrants at properties in Knowbury and Cleobury Mortimer on Thursday. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Rialto, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Rialto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

California man's body found bound, handcuffed, and strangled

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man's body was found handcuffed and tied up in a room last week. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, on Thursday, March 10, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard to a report of a "battery investigation." The victim had reportedly been found dead by the security guard and manager of the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

2 Killed After Wrong-Way Driver Causes Head-On Collision On 215 Freeway In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A wrong-way driver was one of two people killed in a head-on crash on the 215 Freeway in Riverside early Tuesday morning. March 15, 2022. (OnSceneTV) The collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on the northbound 215 Freeway near Center Street. According to California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call of a Ford Fusion traveling the wrong way on the northbound side of the freeway just prior to the head-on collision. Officers arrived to discover the Fusion had slammed into a Ford Focus in the carpool lane. The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, died at the scene. No names were released. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Firefighters with the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department were called in to extricate the victims from their vehicles. The northbound lanes were shut down for several hours, but have since reopened. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Street Crime#Methamphetamine#Probation Department#Rialto Code Enforcement
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Investigation
KGET

Body of missing 9-year-old boy lost in Kern River recovered

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released. KEYESVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The body of the missing 9-year-old boy who got lost in the Kern River Saturday has been recovered in the river, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Robert Meyer with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed after altercation in Watts: LASD

A man was fatally stabbed in Watts Tuesday evening, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating the attack as a gang-related incident. Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Maie Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing, and they found a 45-year-old man lying unresponsive in a driveway, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on 215 Freeway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the freeway’s northbound lanes near the Washington Street exit at approximately 1 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Possible Teen Abduction Suspect Arrested After Orange County Freeway Chase

A 31-year-old man police think may be a suspect in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl was arrested following an nearly hourlong chase today. Police attempted to pull over a pickup truck driven by Andrew Pio at about 2:30 p.m. at Lambert Road and Sunflower Street in Brea because the vehicle matched the description of the truck used in the attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl March 31, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Steve Pena.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Two Victims Stabbed On Vermont Avenue

LOS FELIZ — A man and a woman were stabbed in two separate incidents blocks apart on Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz on Wednesday, April 6, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. An investigation is underway to identify the suspect and to determine if the crimes are connected. At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD arrests street robbery suspect, other suspects wanted

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested one of four suspected robbers who targeted victims in Los Angeles by following them to their home or business. One suspected robber was taken into custody in connection to these crimes, but the three others are still sought by police. Video shared by the Police Department showed one of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy