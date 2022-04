The New York Mets made a blockbuster signing with the addition of Max Scherzer over the offseason on a three-year, $130 million contract. Scherzer dealt with a hamstring injury in spring training that put his early-season status in doubt. That indeed moved him off the Opening Day start (with Jacob deGrom also out for a long while), but Scherzer was able to start Game 2- and that came against the team he won two Cy Young Awards and a World Series championship with.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO