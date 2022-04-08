ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope for Friday, 4/08/22 by Christopher Renstrom

By Christopher Renstrom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Mercury sextile Mars speeds up mental wheels which means you'll be at your extemporaneous best. It's the perfect day for making a pitch or talking your way out of a traffic ticket. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): No one disputes how hard...

