On Monday, the New Haven Police Department provided an update on violent crime statistics and its plan to install 500 new surveillance cameras around the city. The city saw its first and second homicide cases of the year in March and made 10 gun-related arrests for incidents occurring between July 2020 and late March of this year. In response to violent crime and the department’s difficulties locating perpetrators, Mayor Justin Elicker’s administration has spearheaded a plan with NHPD to place 500 surveillance cameras around the city. After the Board of Alders approved the plan in December, the city has picked a contractor but has yet to offer a timeline for the program’s implementation.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO