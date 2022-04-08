ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Renardo Green's impressive journey through spring practice

By Maddox Nebel
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPI4D_0f33DX0c00

The veteran Seminole looks to be a vocal and physical leader on the defense.

Redshirt junior defensive back Renardo Green has gone through an impressive spring season as he has shown major improvement during Florida State's practices.

READ MORE: Seminoles Welcome Back Boulware, Kanell, Manuel and McFadden As Guest Coaches

Heading into spring ball, questions were surrounding Green's future with the Seminoles. Green has seen playing time throughout his three years but seemed to have something missing as he only started two games in 2021. Curious about how Green's response to a disappointing third season, the media and fans have been keeping a close eye on him since the arrival of spring.

Green started fairly slow at the beginning of spring practice. Given he was not in full pads a full evaluation that quick would be unfair as Green still needed to show his full abilities. To put it in perspective, Green had a few flashes to go along with a couple of mistakes but still showed improvement, just not the expected level of improvement to gain a starting defensive back position. Needing a positive response from the beginning practices, Green did exactly that.

With a few sessions under Green's belt, it was time for full pads and that's where he began to shine. It was obvious he was taking a big step forward as he was always around the ball and impressed the coaching staff. He has only continued to become more confident throughout the spring and that has led to some lockdown performances.

READ MORE: Ten recruits that Florida State's coaches must impress this weekend

As the improvements became clearer, the news of defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. entering the transfer portal continued to help pave the way for Green to regain his starting position. Brownlee was competing closely with Green heading into spring alongside others and his departure creates a special opportunity for players like Green.

Highlighted by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, the intriguing defensive back has created some key turnovers to help showcase his abilities to the coaching staff. Players at Florida State have taken a liking to the Mission Takeaway posts and it definitely gives an extra boost of motivation for Seminole defenders to create turnovers.

As spring practice comes to a conclusion, Green will have another opportunity at the Garnet and Gold game on Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Stick with NoleGameday for full coverage of Florida State's spring game on Saturday.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

4 Florida State quarterbacks see playing time during 2022 spring game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — All four quarterbacks took turns directing the offense during Florida State's annual spring game Saturday. Palm Beach County's Jordan Travis, last year's starting quarterback, and Tate Rodemaker took the majority of the snaps. Newcomer AJ Duffy and redshirt sophomore Gino English also led drives. The running...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
On3.com

Nick Saban delivers blunt assessment on need for leadership on Alabama roster

After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship last season, Alabama saw a lot of turnover on the roster due to departures to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, as the team partakes in spring ball, the Crimson Tide team is seeing some new faces and some familiar faces taking on new roles throughout the roster. With all of the changes, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more leadership up and down the roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Arizona Sports

ASU, Herm Edwards continuing to add transfers after spring game

There are more than a few question marks surrounding the upcoming season for the Arizona State Sun Devils and head coach Herm Edwards. The spring game took place on Saturday and fans got to see the first glimpse at not just the team as a whole, but specifically the quarterback, offensive line and cornerback groups for the upcoming season.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Seminole, FL
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Shelley Meyer, wife of former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, sells Jacksonville home for $2.3 million

A trust led by fired Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Jean Meyer, sold the South Jacksonville house it bought in April 2021 back to Satyaprakash Krishnarao, the property's previous owner along with spouse Jennifer Krishnarao, for $150,000 more than Meyer paid for the home. The Jacksonville Daily Record first reported the sale on Wednesday. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Spring Ball#American Football#College Football#Seminoles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
56
Followers
26
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy