So spring is in the air and it is time for rebirth, renewal, anticipation and optimism for the warm days and weeks ahead. It is also a time for hope and progress toward positive goals in our lives, our communities and the world. However, the events of the last few years and the current state of human life on the planet might cause one to pause and reflect in less than an optimistic fashion.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO