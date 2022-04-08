Add new comment

Last week, Toyota Europe unveiled the new 2023 Toyota Aygo for the European market. This compact little hatch may be the answer to Europe’s traffic problem. Go to any major European city or suburb and you’ll see two things: small cars and bicycles. The problem is that driving a big car in Paris or London is not that practical. That’s why big automakers like Ford, Honda, and Toyota who operate in Europe make exclusively small and practical cars for them. Take for example the Honda Jazz. It's small, reliable, and most importantly, practical. Because of this, automakers compete for who can make the most spacious, practical, economical, and most importantly, small cars for European buyers.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO