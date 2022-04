INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan had a long-awaited reunion Sunday with the firefighters who saved his life after he was shot in the line of duty on Feb. 27. Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were working at Station 3, which is in Fountain Square, when Mangan was critically injured in a shooting only about two blocks away from the fire station. The firefighters acted fast, taking Mangan to the hospital in a firetruck.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 DAYS AGO