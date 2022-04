The game series Halo has been a household name for the past two decades. It is fair to say that any series based on one of the most popular video game franchises of all time has a pretty big weight on its shoulders. So what can you expect to see from Kyle Killen (Lone Star) and Steven Kane’s (The Last Ship) Halo, set to be released at the end of the month on Paramount+?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 DAYS AGO