Bob's Forecast: The Spring weather continues, get out and enjoy it

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob said to pack your sunscreen!...

Channel 6000

Tuesday’s forecast: Not your typical March weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There will be a lot of smiles and a lot of talk about the weather on Tuesday. We have a superb Portland forecast coming our direction, with sunshine and feel-good temperatures. The morning may be slightly misleading as the day starts with some clouds. Those...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny and mild again with highs in the 60s. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with perhaps a sprinkle towards daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect on and off rain/showers -- mainly from 8 AM until 9 PM -- with highs only in the 50s.Looking ahead: Friday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. Then we turn things around on Saturday with some showers and highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. As for Sunday, we ring in spring (11:33 AM) with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 50s.
KOMU

Columbia residents enjoy sunny weather after last week's snow

COLUMBIA - The sun was out Sunday afternoon and is here to stay for most of the week. The Stephens Lake Park trails met several Columbia residents enjoying the spring-like weather after last week's snowfall. Columbia got a total of 4.6 inches of snow this time around, after a third-Thursday...
COLUMBIA, MO
107.9 LITE FM

Warmer Weather Means It’s Time to Enjoy the Best BBQ in Idaho

There's nothing like the taste of barbecue with an ice-cold drink on a nice sunny day. Seriously though, March has to be one of the greatest months of all time. You have St. Patrick's Day, you got spring break, and of course, you got March Madness. What's the best food to pair your March shenanigans with? Barbecue of course.
IDAHO STATE

