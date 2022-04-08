ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China stocks seesaw amid COVID outbreak, stimulus expectations

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - China stocks struggled for direction amid caution around a downtrend in the domestic economy stemming from the worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years, with investors awaiting further easing measures to boost sentiment and economy.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 4,211.81 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,234.82.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.6% to 21,684.44. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1% to 7,412.64.

** “Range-bound sentiment continues amid concerns on macro recovery, COVID-19 management and tightening liquidity globally,” Morgan Stanley said in a note. “Earnings estimate reductions further accelerated.”

** Shares in healthcare, tourism and computers lost more than 1% each.

** While energy firms gained 1%, infrastructure companies added 1.2% and construction engineering stocks jumped 2.8%.

** China reported 1,576 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,648 new asymptomatic cases on April 7.

** Economists now expect Beijing to take imminent monetary easing measures to prop up the economy and make sure China remains on track to hit its around 5.5% growth target for this year.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong fell 2.3% on worries over China-U.S. relations, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and food-delivery firm Meituan down 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively.

** China said on Thursday it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Chinese-claimed Taiwan on her trip, responding to reports she was planning to go.

** Pelosi’s spokesman later in the day said the Democratic leader has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, and the congressional delegation trip to Asia she had planned to lead has been postponed.

** “China shows willingness on collaboration on the audit dispute but more confirmation is needed from the U.S. side,” said Morgan Stanley analysts.

** The China Securities Regulatory Commission last week proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, removing a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. cooperation on audit oversight.

