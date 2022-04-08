ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father killed in 710 Freeway shooting remembered

By Mary Beth McDade
 3 days ago

A family is in mourning as they remember the life of a young father killed in a senseless shooting on the 710 Freeway.

Freddy Gomez was one of four people shot in seemingly random shootings along Southern California freeways earlier this week.

Gomez was killed in the shooting, while three others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Relatives described the 36-year-old Gomez as a dedicated family man whose young son has been robbed of a future with his father.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Freddy’s family.

The shootings are under investigation, but authorities have said that they are not believed to be connected.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 7, 2022.

