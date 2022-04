The Georgia Department of Economic Development is setting up a quartet of committees it says will work with the public in Morgan and Walton counties to share information about plans for the Rivian automobile manufacturing facility that is slated to begin manufacturing electric vehicles in 2014. There has been community opposition to the proposal and complaints about a lack of transparency for the project that is expected to employ upwards of 75 hundred workers.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO