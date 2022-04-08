ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Pair of fish fry fundraisers slated for this weekend’s menu

By Cindy Aguirre
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Seguin) – A local church is inviting you over for lunch this weekend. Members of the Celebrate Recovery Program at Crossroads Church are hosting a fundraising fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Jeremy Wallace, who heads the Celebrate Recovery Program, says the meal invitation is...

Odessa American

Fish Fry-Yays

Knights of Columbus #3203 and Daughters of Mary has scheduled Fish Fry-Yays fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday during lent, except for Good Friday (March 25), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church cafeteria, 618 E. 18th St. Plates are $12 each. For more information, call 432-332-5334.
The Alliance Review

Regina Coeli returns to full-service fish fry

Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Alliance marked the return of dine-in service at its annual Lenten Fish Fry at the church on Fernwood Boulevard in Alliance. Service started out with only pickup of meals for the first two weeks of this year’s Lenten season. Dine-in will be offered on March 25, and April 1 and April 8. There’s no fish fry on Good Friday, which is April 15. Easter is April 17. The menu each week includes a choice of fried cod, baked cod or shrimp, a side choice of fresh-cut french fries, rice pilaf and veggies, macaroni and cheese, or baked potato. Applesauce or cole slaw, a dinner roll and dessert are also included. The dine-in option includes lemonade, coffee and water. Orders can be called in each week from 9 a.m. to 3pm Tuesday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays at 330-821-5880. Adult dinners are $12; and children ages 12 and younger eat for $8. Walk-ins are welcome, but call-ahead orders are guaranteed. Volunteers from the church’s Catholic community help with preparation and meal service. Cakes and pies, many of them homemade, are donated each week.
ALLIANCE, OH
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Whataburger Menu Changes in 2022

In recent years, the iconic San Antonio, Texas-based chain has been the subject of rampant speculation. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Whataburger.com, GuiltyEats.com, KFMX.com, Click2Houston.com, and Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Greyson F

Historical Restaurant, Inventor of the Chimichanga, Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Celebrate 100 years of Mexican food.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s something about deep frying food that completely revolutionizes a recipe. Whether it is deep-fried ice cream, Oreos, or simple french fries, something magical happens with the additional layer of fat applied to food. The protective casing helps lock in the internal flavor while adding another layer of complexity to it. And while it might not be easy on the gut, it does wonders for taste buds. And now, the inventor of one of the most widely celebrated deep-fried foods is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
TUCSON, AZ
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Round Rock, Texas

One of the worries most of us always have when in new places is where to get the authentic restaurant to enjoy your favorite meal at affordable prices. If you are in Round Rock and wondering where to get authentic Italian dishes, look no further. Continue reading to discover the best restaurants in Round Rock serving authentic Italian cuisine.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Cajun Tex-Mex, Buttery Biscuits and Handmade Pizza

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Fredericksburg to try a spot cooking up Mexican and American brunch favorites. We then head to San Antonio to stop by a fun barbeque restaurant with ample outdoor dining space and a playground for the kids. Then we make our way to Waco to enjoy a family-owned brunch spot specializing in scratch-made biscuits.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Examiner

The fish fry, an institution of rooted America

PITTSBURGH — Evelyn Wade was standing in a line with her friends, Sandra Owen and Janet Mundy. The queue not only filled the long hallway of the Allegheny Elks Club lobby but went out the door and down the steps. It then stretched around the city block of Cedar Avenue. Wade is a regular at the neighborhood fraternal club’s weekly Lenten Friday fish fry. Owen and Mundy are not.
RESTAURANTS

