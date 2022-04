Yet another San Antonio-area resident has copped a plea related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Chance Anthony Uptmore pleaded guilty to illegally parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol, one of four federal offenses with which he'd been charged, the Express-News reports. The 25-year-old and his father surrendered to the FBI early last year to face charges related to their alleged involvement in the riot.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO