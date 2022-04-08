ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder chocolate recalled in US over salmonella concerns

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrero has recalled some of its Kinder chocolates from shops in the US over a potential salmonella contamination. Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket are being voluntarily recalled, Ferrero North America said. It comes after the firm recalled its Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs from...

