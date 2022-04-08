A spring chill will come our way

SPOKANE, Wash.– The weather for the next couple of days in the Inland Northwest will be influenced by a powerful storm set to bring a dose of winter from Washington and Oregon to Montana and the Dakotas. Lucky for us, the Inland Northwest looks like it will only get a glancing blow from this storm, but it is still going to be quite wintry for mid-April around here for a while!

