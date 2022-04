Robin Trower has released a new single, The Razor’s Edge – the second song to be taken from his latest studio album, No More Worlds To Conquer. The song has a political undertone and is inspired by what the British blues ace sees as the empty words of the political class. He also says the track features “some of my favorite guitar work I’ve played on a recording in a long time,” which is reason enough to listen, in our book.

MUSIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO