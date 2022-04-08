CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast...

Flood Advisory issued for City of Williamsburg, James City, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by additional heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Williamsburg, James City and York. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Queens Lake, College Of William And Mary, Carver Gardens, York Terrace, Busch Gardens, Grove, Kings Point, Water Country U.S.A., Williamsburg Airport and U.s. Naval Weapons. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for City of Hampton, City of Newport News, City of Poquoson, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Poquoson; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for The City of Poquoson in southeastern Virginia Southeastern York County in southeastern Virginia The City of Hampton in southeastern Virginia The City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 701 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Hampton, Christopher Newport University, Seaford, Patrick Henry Field, Denbigh, Tabb, Beaconsdale, Fort Eustis, Oriana, Dare, Newport News Golf Course, Oyster Point, Messick, Hornsbyville, Harris Grove, Menchville and Plum Tree Island Refuge.
CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 619 PM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening. Lows in. the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,. then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated. thunderstorms...
Bay Area Cools Down After Short Heat Wave; Winds A Concern This Weekend

The Bay Area's mini-heat wave is winding down on Friday, when temperatures are expected to be 5 to 15 degrees above normal but still cooler than Thursday. Coastal areas will be be back in the 60s to low 80s while inland areas will be in the 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
