CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Poquoson; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for The City of Poquoson in southeastern Virginia Southeastern York County in southeastern Virginia The City of Hampton in southeastern Virginia The City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 701 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Hampton, Christopher Newport University, Seaford, Patrick Henry Field, Denbigh, Tabb, Beaconsdale, Fort Eustis, Oriana, Dare, Newport News Golf Course, Oyster Point, Messick, Hornsbyville, Harris Grove, Menchville and Plum Tree Island Refuge.
Comments / 0