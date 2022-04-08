ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Women’s basketball teammates attend Atlanta Hawks leadership program

By Makayla Adams '22
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 2, Oglethorpe Women’s Basketball team members Carley Bell ’25 and Kayla DeHerrera ’25 attended the EmpowerHER Teen Leadership Forum hosted by the Atlanta Hawks and Papa Johns. Targeted to young women student-athletes, EmpowerHER explored concepts of leadership, helping students learn and understand their natural...

