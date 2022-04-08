ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils' Nico Hischier: Ties career mark in points

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hischier put up two assists Thursday in a 7-4 loss to Montreal. Hischier's...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Red Wings eliminated, miss playoffs for sixth consecutive season

Calder Trophy candidates Seider, Raymond, prospect pool, provide bright future. The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight season. Detroit (28-34-10), eliminated from contention when the Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday, hasn't made the playoffs since 2015-16, the end of their 25-season streak.
DETROIT, MI
WNCT

Palmieri rescues Isles in final-minute win over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored with 14.1 seconds remaining in a wild final minute to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Ilya Sorokin needed only 19 saves to pick up the victory, though he was less than a minute away from matching a […]
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Wild’s Kaprizov & Spurgeon Tie Franchise Records in Win Over Kings

The Minnesota Wild took on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday (April 10) and once again started the game down early. The Kings scored a shorthanded goal and followed that up with two more goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead before the 11-minute mark of the first period. The Wild looked to be nearly out of the game but they fought back with back-to-back goals late in the period to get back within one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (38-25-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (43-21-6, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Los Angeles. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 88 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 47 assists. The Wild are 21-16-2 in Western...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Extends streak with two-point game

Spurgeon had a goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Kings. After extending his assist streak to seven games with a helper on Kirill Kaprizov's power-play tally in the first, Spurgeon scored his first goal during this stretch to tie the game at 3-3 early in the second. The dependable defenseman has seven goals and 29 assists, which leaves Spurgeon just four points away from reaching 40 for the second time in his 12-year career.
NHL
ESPN

Montreal rallies to edge New York Red Bulls

Substitute Romell Quioto took advantage of a defensive miscommunication to score the game-winning goal in the 81st minute as visiting CF Montreal stormed from behind for a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday afternoon. Rudi Camacho scored the equalizer 10 minutes earlier for Montreal (2-3-1, 7...
HARRISON, NJ
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Delivers helper Saturday

Karlsson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Coyotes. Karlsson earned the secondary helper on Zach Whitecloud's first-period tally. This was Karlsson's fifth point in his last six games (two goals, three helpers). The Swede's offense is coming back just in time to help fantasy managers who were patient with him through a tough season. He's at 27 points, 112 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 58 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pulls within one goal of 50

Kreider scored twice on five shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Senators. Kreider potted New York's third and fifth goals of the night, raising his season goal total to 49. Auston Matthews is starting to create some separation in the Rocket Richard Trophy race, but that doesn't diminish the impact of Kreider's sensational season. Kreider's one of three players in the league with at least 45 goals, sitting nine back of Matthews' league-best total but just one behind second-place Leon Draisaitl.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
fantasypros.com

Marcus Foligno scores on Sunday

Marcus Foligno netted his 21st goal of the season helping the Minnesota Wild defeat the L.A. Kings 6-3. His line included a goal, a plus-1 rating, two shots and one hit. Folignno was in the right place at the right time while a point shot came whistling in from Jordie Benn. He got a stick on it and redirected it past Calvin Petersen for the fifth unanswered goal by the Wild. That makes 37 points this year for him.
NHL
NHL

Rangers clinch playoff berth thanks to Shesterkin, Kreider

Goalie's outstanding play, forward's goal-scoring among reasons New York is in postseason. The New York Rangers clinched a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday when they defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1. They are in the postseason for the second time since 2017. Igor Shesterkin has led the...
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid secures NBA scoring title as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in regular season finale

For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets & Red Wings Make Perfect Rivals Moving Forward

The competition between Michigan and Ohio runs deep. The rivalry is largely personified through matchups in college sports between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. As such, every meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines ends up being can’t-miss entertainment. Until now, in hockey, there hasn’t ever really...
NHL

Preview: Red Wings to host Kids Night Saturday at Little Caesars Arena

Dylan Larkin Growth Chart available for kids in attendance, family-friendly activities planned and much more. The next generation of Detroit Red Wings fans will run the show on Saturday when the Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets for Kids Night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL

