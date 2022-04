LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Neighbors in a Spring Valley community have concerns over the use of cameras to crack down on speeding, and ticket fines they said are far too high. According to an HOA notice by email in the Park View community, the penalty for anyone speeding past 15 miles per hour is as follows: a first violation results in a $250 ticket. A second violation leaves a $500 fine and a third and additional violations amount to $1,000 each.

SPRING VALLEY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO