Permit Free Garage Sale Weekend

Honey-stone villages. Pubs with roaring fires. Fields of sheep, Instagrammable farm shops and cosy tea rooms. The Cotswolds is the ultimate British countryside pin-up – the kind of place city dwellers dream of escaping to for a lazy, bucolic weekend. The only problem for a non-driver like me? You need a car, both to get there, and to explore the region’s riches. Or so it seemed. Most people think a motor is a must-have for the Cotswolds. But as it turned out, even in the heart of its lush, protected Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) – where major transport...

LIFESTYLE ・ 24 DAYS AGO