Jefferson Schools will host an open house across its buildings Monday. The high school and middle school will be open for the public from 2:30 to 4 p.m., North Elementary will be open from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sodt Elementary from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. and the Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m.

MONROE, MI ・ 19 DAYS AGO