ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Open House

wvncc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur faculty members will answer your questions about specific programs. Information on...

www.wvncc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Examiner Enterprise

St. John Catholic School to host open house

The community is invited to an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 31 at St. John Catholic School, 816 S. Keeler. St. John Catholic School has been providing faith-based education for all faiths since 1912 for pre-K to 8th grade students. The curriculum emphasizes structured literacy, critical thinking and problem-solving within a small class environment.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
The Monroe News

Jefferson Schools to hold open house

Jefferson Schools will host an open house across its buildings Monday. The high school and middle school will be open for the public from 2:30 to 4 p.m., North Elementary will be open from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sodt Elementary from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. and the Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m.
MONROE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy