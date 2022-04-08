The community is invited to an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 31 at St. John Catholic School, 816 S. Keeler. St. John Catholic School has been providing faith-based education for all faiths since 1912 for pre-K to 8th grade students. The curriculum emphasizes structured literacy, critical thinking and problem-solving within a small class environment.
Jefferson Schools will host an open house across its buildings Monday. The high school and middle school will be open for the public from 2:30 to 4 p.m., North Elementary will be open from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sodt Elementary from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. and the Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m.
