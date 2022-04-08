ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics drop to third in standings with loss to Bucks, but several scenarios remain possible

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The Celtics still have a path to the 2-seed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3Z5L_0f32w1UJ00
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Celtics lost to the Bucks on Thursday, but they still have several possible scenarios in the standings.

Thursday’s results threw the Eastern Conference standings into chaos as the 76ers also fell to the Raptors, so let’s try to sort through everything as best we can.

  • The Heat clinched the 1-seed.
  • The Bucks (50-30) took a half-game lead over the Celtics with two games remaining. The Celtics (50-31) dropped to third with one game remaining. The 76ers (49-31) lost to the Raptors and now trail the Bucks by a game and the Celtics by a half-game.
  • Both the Celtics and the Bucks own their tiebreakers over the Sixers.
  • The Celtics and Bucks are yet to work out their tiebreaker. If the Bucks go 2-0 down the stretch against the Cavaliers and Pistons, they won’t need a tiebreaker. If they go 1-1, and the Celtics beat the Grizzlies to even the standings, both teams will have the same record against Eastern Conference teams, and a tiebreaker would go to the best record against Eastern Conference playoff opponents. The Celtics have that sewn up.
  • Any Sixers loss guarantees they can’t finish higher than 4. The Raptors, meanwhile, suddenly have a long-shot chance of getting home-court advantage in the first round, as laid out by Matt Moore of the Action Network.
  • The Sixers finish their season against the Pistons and Pacers.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the potential scenarios.

Celtics win, Bucks go 2-0

2. Bucks (52-30)

3. Celtics (51-31)

The Celtics either claim the 3-seed outright or via their tiebreaker against the Sixers. The Raptors could be the 4-seed here.

Celtics win, Bucks go 1-1

2. Celtics (51-31)

3. Bucks (51-31)

The Celtics claim the 2-seed via their tiebreaker (which, in this scenario, is record against Eastern Conference playoff opponents). The Bucks either claim the 3-seed outright or via tiebreaker.

If the Raptors go 2-0 and the Sixers go 0-2, the Raptors are the 4-seed here.

Celtics win, Bucks go 0-2, Sixers go 2-0

2. Celtics (51-31)

3. Sixers (51-31)

4. Bucks (50-32

This one doesn’t feel particularly likely, but stranger things have happened – Celtics get the 2-seed based on their tiebreaker over the Sixers, who climb over the Bucks.

Celtics lose, Bucks go 2-0, Sixers go 2-0

2. Bucks (52-30)

3. Sixers (51-31)

4. Celtics (50-32)

Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies might really matter.

Celtics lose, Bucks go 1-1, Sixers go 2-0

2. Bucks (51-31)

3. Sixers (51-31)

4. Celtics (50-32)

The Bucks and Sixers would finish with the same superior record to the Celtics, but the Bucks own the tiebreaker.

Celtics lose, Bucks go 0-2, Sixers go 2-0

2. 76ers (51-31)

3. Bucks (50-32)

4. Celtics (50-32)

Here’s a true chaos version. The Sixers would finish the season with the best record of the three. Meanwhile, the Celtics and Bucks would finish tied. However, since the Sixers would move ahead in the standings and claim the Atlantic Division, the Bucks — also winners of their division — would climb to third and the Celtics would drop to fourth.

Celtics lose, Bucks go 1-1, Sixers go 0-2, Raptors go 2-0

2. Bucks (51-31)

3. Celtics (50-32)

4. Raptors (49-33)

5. Sixers (49-33)

The Raptors deserve a lot of credit for hanging around all season and giving themselves a real chance at home-court advantage.

Celtics lose, Bucks go 0-2, Sixers go 1-1

2. Celtics (50-32)

3. Bucks (50-32)

4. Sixers (50-32)

This is the only scenario that ends in a three-way tie, which we outlined on Wednesday.

We will have some answers almost immediately: The Bucks play the Pistons on Friday night at 7 p.m. on NBA TV.

The Sixers play the Pacers on Saturday and the Pistons on Sunday.

The Celtics and Grizzlies tip off Sunday at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022

The world of basketball knows Lamar Odom for his crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back 2009 and 2010 NBA championships. However, the now-42-year-old is also known for having a tumultuous journey and troubled lifestyle off the NBA’s hardwood courts. Fortunately, he has been doing better as of late. With that said, let’s dig into Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Raptors#Pistons#Nba Tv#Bucks#Sixers#Cavaliers#Eastern Conference#The Action Network#Pacers
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant breaks silence on Steve Nash’s coaching performance amid Play-In scare

There were a lot of challenges and unforeseen circumstances that made coaching life harder on Nets coach Steve Nash than perhaps he ever expected. Kyrie Irving is in and out for “personal reasons.” Durant can only play in half the games. James Harden pulls a hamstring, an issue that never fully heals before he’s traded away. Irving and vaccine mandates, not to mention the slew of other injuries and illnesses that have plagued the Nets over the last two seasons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBC Sports

Celtics' playoff scenarios are now straightforward entering Game 82

It's all right in front of the Boston Celtics entering their regular-season finale. The Celtics close out the 2021-22 campaign Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. By tipoff, they should know how a win or loss will determine their Eastern Conference seeding:...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ lineup gives Celtics clear path to No. 2 seed over Bucks

The final day of the NBA regular season has arrived, and for multiple teams, there is still much to play for today. For the Memphis Grizzlies, they have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. After their road matchup against the Boston Celtics, they will keep a close watch on the upcoming NBA play-in tournament to see on which team will end up being slotted in as the No. 7 seed.
BOSTON, MA
abc27 News

Sixers set to face Raptors in first round

(WHTM) – For the first time since the infamous Kawhi Leonard triple bounce, the Sixers and Raptors face off in postseason action. While Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals is the most recent memory, the Sixers look to give the matchup a new narrative here in the 2022 postseason. This time – under […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy